SE Guilford stuns Dudley

/ September 21, 2018

SE Guilford 22

Dudley 12

The Falcons of Southeast Guilford won a non-conference football against the Panthers of Dudley High. Because of Hurricane Florence all Guilford County games were played last Wednesday night instead of Friday night. The win over the Panthers was the first victory over Dudley for the Falcons since 1984.

The victory improved Southeast Guilford’s record up to 4-1. The defeat dropped Dudley’s record to 3-2. The Falcons defense stepped up big time holding the Panthers to 97 yards of offense and just 10 yards rushing the during the first half. Dudley quarterback Richard Monroe was flagged for intentionally grounding resulting in a two-point safety for SE Guilford.

Early in the second quarter sophomore running back Jalen Fairley scored on four-yard run pushing the scored to 9-0. On the ensuing kickoff junior running back Myles Smith returned the kickoff 90 yards. The PAT failed and Dudley trailed 9-6. The Panthers capped a short drive with junior receiver Michael Wyman catching a six-yard reception from quarterback Monroe. Again, the two-point PAT failed. Dudley led 12-9 at the half.

The Falcons got two huge field goals from sophomore kicker Johnathan Medlin of 22 and 26 yards giving the Falcons a 15-12 lead in the fourth quarter.

Trailing 15-12 with five minutes left in the game, the Panthers’ tried a fake punt on fourth-and-six from their 31. The play failed and the Falcons got the ball on the Panthers 23. Falcons’ senior running back Chad Stephens iced the win with a 23-yard scoring scamper and the celebration was on.

“This means a lot to me. Coach (Stephen) Davis is a great coach. He was my coach and he’s the best coach in the state. I’m very proud of our players. They worked hard, We want to win big games, and this is a big win,” said Falcons coach Kennedy Tinsley, a Dudley alumnus.