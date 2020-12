Santa Claus is Coming to Town

/ December 11, 2020

Come see Santa during a COVID-19 socially distant compliant event at The Historic Magnolia House located at 442 Gorrell St. in Greensboro. Santa will be in Greensboro on Dec. 19 and 20 to greet children.

To register for this event, visit: www.santagso.com.