Robinson, Shinn named All-American Bowlers

/ July 28, 2017

Each season the National Tenpin Coaches Association recognizes student athletes who have excelled in the classroom. To be recognized, a student-athlete must have a cumulative GPA of 3.4 or higher for the academic school year. This year there are 229 honorees, representing 50 NCAA programs including MacKenzie Robinson and Kristin Shinn of the 2016-17 North Carolina A&T bowling team. After the season, Robinson and Shinn became graduates of N.C. A&T.

Robinson, a native of Chicago, Ill., is a three-time first-team All-MEAC selection. During her career, she also earned All-American honors twice from NTCA. Prior to the 2016-17 season she was named MEAC Preseason Bowler of the Year. After the season, she earned female athlete of the year and the Aggie Athletic Foundation Award for excellence for N.C. A&T Athletics. She finished her career with a bowling average of 198.05. Robinson was an accounting, major who was also the Aggies nominee for NCAA Woman of the Year.

Shinn earned her first All-MEAC honor in 2016-17. Shinn, who came to N.C. A&T from West Columbia, S.C., put together a career season as a senior. She posted a 193.83 average including a career-high 245 game on Jan. 21 at the Kutztown Invite. She finished with a career average of 192. Shinn earned a degree in psychology.

Shinn and Robinson led the Aggies to the 2017 MEAC championship match. They also won a USBC national championship in 2015 from the Intercollegiate Team Championships and helped the Aggies finish third nationally at the NCAA Championships in 2016.