Rep. Adams Sees Trump Voter Suppression

/ August 13, 2020

With less than 90 days before the Nov. 3rd presidential elections, Pres. Trump’s handpicked Postmaster General Louis DeJoy of Greensboro, has displaced or reassigned over 30 top executives at the U.S. Postal Service, all in an effort to slow the nation’s daily mail delivery down in an attempt to disrupt voting by mail nationally.

Based on recent media reports, “Major operational changes” that “slow down mail delivery” are at the behest of Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, a major Trump donor.”

Rep. Alma Adams (D-NC-12) wants him fired.

“The United States Postal Service was established by our Constitution, and this year it will play an unprecedented role in guaranteeing our right to vote,” said Congresswoman Adams in a statement Monday. “However, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy continues his unconstitutional sabotage of our Postal Service with complete disregard for the institution’s promise of the ‘safe and speedy transit of the mail’ and the ‘prompt delivery of its contents.’”

Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, many states have determined that allowing their citizens to cast their ballots by secured mail would be safest.

North Carolina, a so-called “battleground state,” is not only one of those states, but is scheduled to be the first state to mail out absentee ballots to voters on Sept. 4th – a full two months before Election Day.

But Pres. Trump has opposed that, making unfounded claims that voting by mail is rife with potential fraud and corruption, and accusing the Democrats of engineering it. In fact, he’s on record as calling the U.S. Postal Service “a joke,” adding that it will “lead to the end of our great Republican Party.”

There is little evidence supporting that charge, and in fact, there is abundant evidence from states like Oregon that have voted by mail for years that voting by mail is one of the safest and most accurate ways of conducting elections, even with the USPS operating in the red for many years.

It does not receive funding from tax dollars, but has now asked for $25 billion from Congress.

The White House has stood firm against the appropriation.

As this election moves to voting from home due to the coronavirus, the Trump Administration is working to dismantle the United States Post Office itself,” barged Rep. Adams in a recent op-ed.

“My friend Maya Angelou used to say, ‘when someone shows you who they are, believe them the first time.’ The Postmaster General has shown us on multiple occasions he is working to dismantle a fundamental institution of our democracy. He needs to resign or be removed, now,” concludes Adams.