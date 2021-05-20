Greensboro's African American Community Newspaper
Rankin Elementary Reading Show

By Ivan Saul Cutler, Carolina Peacemaker / May 20, 2021

Nevaeh Thompson – 2nd grader with grandmother, Shirrell Williams – in car; Pauline Koffi- Kindergarten Teacher. Photo by Ivan Saul Cutler/Carolina Peacemaker

With car horns blaring, smiling children and parents peering from nearly 90 vehicles, the hip-hoppin’-rockin’ drive-in Rankin Elementary Reading Show filled the school’s parking lot with “learnin’ attitude,” one teacher shouted happily.

Families stayed in or adjacent to their vehicles — with some students popping out sunroofs — as Rankin teachers, staff and members of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. joyfully distributed free pizza, school supplies and books to students. The event was touted as a fun, entertaining way to teach parents how to help their student children learn effectively.

Rankin Elementary serves students in pre-Kindergarten to fifth grade. It is located at 1501 Spry Street in Greensboro. Principal of Rankin is Geraldine Cox.




Since 1967, the Carolina Peacemaker has served as North Carolina’s leading news weekly with a national reputation. Founded by Dr. John Kilimanjaro, the newspaper is published by Carolina Newspaper, Inc.

