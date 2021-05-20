Rankin Elementary Reading Show

May 20, 2021

With car horns blaring, smiling children and parents peering from nearly 90 vehicles, the hip-hoppin’-rockin’ drive-in Rankin Elementary Reading Show filled the school’s parking lot with “learnin’ attitude,” one teacher shouted happily.

Families stayed in or adjacent to their vehicles — with some students popping out sunroofs — as Rankin teachers, staff and members of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. joyfully distributed free pizza, school supplies and books to students. The event was touted as a fun, entertaining way to teach parents how to help their student children learn effectively.

Rankin Elementary serves students in pre-Kindergarten to fifth grade. It is located at 1501 Spry Street in Greensboro. Principal of Rankin is Geraldine Cox.