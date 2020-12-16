Greensboro's African American Community Newspaper
Pressman Extraordinaire Jerry Maxwell Kilimanjaro Passes

Peacemaker staff reports / December 16, 2020

The late Jerry Kilimanjaro.
May 3, 1958 – December 12, 2020

It is with great sorrow that we must record with our deepest regret the passing of our beloved Jerry Maxwell Kilimanjaro.

Born on May 3, 1958 to Mildred Davis Maxwell Troxler, Jerry was an avid pressman of 30-plus years at The News & Record having received his formal training at Forsyth Technical Community College. He loved collecting various newspapers and receiving them as souvenirs. Jerry’s philosophy was that “The work IS – until the work is done!”

He enjoyed fishing and traveling, and so, planned great vacations for ‘quality time’ with his family and friends.

Jerry married Sybil Giovanna Kilimanjaro at Temple Emanuel in 1989, assuming her last name as she wanted to honor her father, the late Dr. John Marshall Kilimanjaro. He cherished his mother-in-law C. Vickie Kilimanjaro and sprang at the chance to assist her in any way he could and at any hour.

A most wonderfully marvelous father, he was on hand for the births of all three of his children – holding each of them before Sybil got to hold them.

He leaves his son, Jeremiah of Orlando, Fla., and two daughters, Sarilda Jeremina and Mildred Jeremita of Greensboro: one brother, Robert Maxwell (Darlena) and his sister, Burnett Murphy (William Lee) and a host of other relatives and friends.

Per Jerry’s wishes, his ashes will be scattered at sea post-Corona’s dark days.




