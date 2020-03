Peacemaker Coronavirus Announcement

/ March 20, 2020

To help our community at large “flatten the coronavirus curve”, Carolina Peacemaker is now limiting face to face time with customers and visitors.

To purchase advertising, subscriptions, notices to creditors and so forth, please call or email us at our office numbers: 336-274-6210/ 366-274-7829 | ads@carolinapeaemaker.com

For news submissions, please email: editor@carolinapeacemaker.com

Our print publication remains in place!

For more news and information, please continue to monitor this website.