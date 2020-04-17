Greensboro's African American Community Newspaper
Reach Us At: (336) 274-6210 or (336) 274-7829
Greensboro weather

Sunday, April 19, 2020

Patterson named to College Basketball Coaching Honor Roll

Courtesy UNCG Sports / April 17, 2020

Share this article:

Facebooktwittermail

UNCG women’s basketball Head Coach Trina Patterson

UNCG women’s basketball Head Coach Trina Patterson has been named to the first-ever Achieving Coaching Excellence College Basketball Coaching Honor Roll recently, after guiding the Spartans to a share of the regular season SoCon title and an appearance in the conference tournament final.

Patterson was one of 11 NCAA Division I women’s basketball coaches to be named to the inaugural honor roll, which recognizes leaders in women’s and men’s college basketball who demonstrate tenets of coaching excellence that include on and off the court performance, community involvement, and serving as champions for college basketball, their coaching peers and the coaching profession.

In her fourth year at the helm, Patterson led UNCG to its first conference title since 2002 while the team’s 23 wins are the most in Division I program history. She earned her second SoCon Coach of the Year designation during the 2019-20 campaign, while guiding a pair of Spartans to All-Conference honors and guard Nadine Soliman to a SoCon Player of the Year recognition.




Since 1967, the Carolina Peacemaker has served as North Carolina’s leading news weekly with a national reputation. Founded by Dr. John Kilimanjaro, the newspaper is published by Carolina Newspaper, Inc.

Advertise With Us  |  Contact Us  |  Follow Us On Twitter