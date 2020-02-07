Panthers sweep cross-town rivals

/ February 7, 2020

GIRLS

The Dudley Lady Panthers extended their winning streak to seven games with a 78-12 Piedmont Triad 3-A Conference victory over Smith.

Leading 20-5 starting the second quarter, Dudley outscored the Eagles 28-0 to lead at the half, 46-5. The Panthers improved to 14-6 overall, 6-0 in the conference while Smith remained winless at 0-19, 0-6.

Quinzia Fulmore, a sophomore forward and Imani Thomas, a junior forward paced Dudley with 12 and 10 points respectively. Nakyia Williams added nine points. Lily Green scored six for the Eagles

BOYS

In the nightcap, Dudley upset Smith by a score of 73-53. The win was a total team effort with four players scoring in double figures.

Senior Darien Wynn led the way with 31 points; junior Ayden Gamble had 19 points while juniors Franklin Stockon and Jahree Braswell added 11 points apiece. Dudley led 23-22 at the half before stretching the lead to 50-39 late in the third quarter.

Dudley kept Smith at bay with timely shooting. Smith turned the ball over 21 times and Dudley held Silas Mason at bay for most of the game. The Panthers also out rebounded the Eagles, especially on their offensive glass.

Smith dropped into a two-way tie for second in the Piedmont Triad 3-A with Parkland at 15-5 overall, 4-2 in the conference, while fifth place Dudley moved to 14-5, 2-4.