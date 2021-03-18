Greensboro's African American Community Newspaper
Reach Us At: (336) 274-6210 or (336) 274-7829
Greensboro weather

Sunday, March 21, 2021

Panthers maul Eagles

By Joe Daniels, Sports Director / March 18, 2021

Share this article:

Facebooktwittermail

Dudley’s Michael Shaw runs through a huge hole en route to a 41 yard touchdown during third quarter play against rival Smith. Photo by Joe Daniels/Carolina Peacemaker.

Dudley: 56
Smith: 0

The Dudley Panthers rolled to an easy 56-0 Piedmont Triad 3-A Conference victory over cross- town rival Smith Friday night at Claude Manzi Stadium.

The Panthers dominated on both sides of the ball. Senior running back Milan Summers’ two first half touchdowns propelled the Panthers to a 26-0 half-time lead. Any chances of a Smith comeback were dashed when Dudley sophomore running back RJ Baker returned the opening kickoff 59-yards to the Smith 11-yardline. Summers scored on the next play lifting Dudley to a 34-0 lead. Dudley then executed a perfect onside kick. Senior Michael Shaw bolted 41 yards and Dudley added a 2-point conversion, lifting the score to 42-0. An Eagles short punt led to another Summers touchdown of 40 yards and the rout was on.

Dudley improved to 3-0 overall, 1-0 conference, while Smith fell to 0-3, 0-1.




Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Panthers maul Eagles

March 18, 2021

Self Care – you have time for it and you can afford it

March 18, 2021

Frederick Cox autopsy report shows he was shot in the back

March 18, 2021

Cone Health has COVID-19 vaccine appointments available

March 18, 2021
Read More
Advertisement





Since 1967, the Carolina Peacemaker has served as North Carolina’s leading news weekly with a national reputation. Founded by Dr. John Kilimanjaro, the newspaper is published by Carolina Newspaper, Inc.

Advertise With Us  |  Contact Us  |  Follow Us On Twitter