Panthers maul Eagles

/ March 18, 2021

Dudley: 56

Smith: 0

The Dudley Panthers rolled to an easy 56-0 Piedmont Triad 3-A Conference victory over cross- town rival Smith Friday night at Claude Manzi Stadium.

The Panthers dominated on both sides of the ball. Senior running back Milan Summers’ two first half touchdowns propelled the Panthers to a 26-0 half-time lead. Any chances of a Smith comeback were dashed when Dudley sophomore running back RJ Baker returned the opening kickoff 59-yards to the Smith 11-yardline. Summers scored on the next play lifting Dudley to a 34-0 lead. Dudley then executed a perfect onside kick. Senior Michael Shaw bolted 41 yards and Dudley added a 2-point conversion, lifting the score to 42-0. An Eagles short punt led to another Summers touchdown of 40 yards and the rout was on.

Dudley improved to 3-0 overall, 1-0 conference, while Smith fell to 0-3, 0-1.