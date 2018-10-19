Panthers celebrate HC win over Hornets

October 19, 2018

Dudley 42

W. Guilford 21

Everything went Dudley’s way against Western Guilford on Friday (Oct. 12) at Tarpley Stadium as they celebrated Homecoming with a 42-21 Triad 3-A Conference victory. The lopsided score is just par for the course this season for Dudley, who can brag about five blowout wins. Dudley’s offense rushed out of the gates and came up with 21 first-half points. Western Guilford wasn’t quite able to keep up, scoring 7 to make it 21-7 heading into the break. Dudley put the match away in the third quarter with 21 points from the offense and zero points allowed from the defense.

Offensively, sophomore running back Najee Davis sparked the Panthers with six carries for 67 yards and three touchdowns. Senior linebacker Jurriente Davis led the defense charge with 11 tackles. Senior quarterback Tawahn Young contributed 11 carries for 56 yards and one score.

The win bumped their record up to 7-1, 3-0 conference. The defeat dropped Western Guilford’s record to 1-8. Both teams are staying within the conference for their upcoming matches. Next week Dudley takes on Parkland at 7:30 p.m. Each of these teams will be battling to keep a win streak alive as Dudley skips in on three wins and Parkland on nine. Western Guilford will have some time to rest before their next match-up, which will be against Southwest Guilford in two weeks at 7:30 p.m.