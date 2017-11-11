Page Pirates Crush Ragsdale Tigers, 51-7

November 10, 2017

The Ragsdale Tigers celebrated Senior Night at Kenneth T. Miller Stadium last Friday night (Nov. 3). The Tigers had 35 seniors playing their last home game. Unfortunately, Page spoiled their celebration with a 51-7 blowout in the last regular season Metro 4-A Conference game.

The Pirates improved to 10-1, 5-0 conf. They led 28-0 at the break and didn’t let up in the second half.

The Pirates’ sophomore quarterback Javondre Paige led the offensive with 11-of-17 passing for 160-yards and a score. He also rushed for 69 yards on eight carries and two touchdowns. Junior running back Naim Bradsher contributed 107-yards on five attempts while receiver Naseem Alston caught six passes for 70 yards.

The Pirates rolled up 298-yards rushing and 160 passing. Page’s defense dominated from the start holding the Tigers to just eight yards of total offense during the first half of play.