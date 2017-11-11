Greensboro's African American Community Newspaper
Friday , November 10th 2017

Page Pirates Crush Ragsdale Tigers, 51-7

By Joe Daniels, Sports Director / November 10, 2017

Kam Gavin, a Page junior linebacker, tackles Ragsdale’s Malachi Maness for a loss during first quarter play. Photo by Joe Daniels/Carolina Peacemaker.

The Ragsdale Tigers celebrated Senior Night at Kenneth T. Miller Stadium last Friday night (Nov. 3). The Tigers had 35 seniors playing their last home game. Unfortunately, Page spoiled their celebration with a 51-7 blowout in the last regular season Metro 4-A Conference game.

The Pirates improved to 10-1, 5-0 conf. They led 28-0 at the break and didn’t let up in the second half.

The Pirates’ sophomore quarterback Javondre Paige led the offensive with 11-of-17 passing for 160-yards and a score. He also rushed for 69 yards on eight carries and two touchdowns. Junior running back Naim Bradsher contributed 107-yards on five attempts while receiver Naseem Alston caught six passes for 70 yards.

The Pirates rolled up 298-yards rushing and 160 passing. Page’s defense dominated from the start holding the Tigers to just eight yards of total offense during the first half of play.

Page’s Naseem Alston is upended on a tackle by Ragsdale’s Trey Good. Photo by Joe Daniels/ Carolina Peacemaker.		   coach-norwood3
Retired Ragsdale head football coach Tommy Norwood (center) was presented with a plaque honoring his 31-years of coaching. Pictured are his wife, Sharon Norwood (L) and Ragsdale principal Jim Gibson (R). Photo by Joe Daniels/ Carolina Peacemaker.




Since 1967, the Carolina Peacemaker has served as North Carolina's leading news weekly with a national reputation. Founded by Dr. John Kilimanjaro, the newspaper is published by Carolina Newspaper, Inc.

