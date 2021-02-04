Greensboro's African American Community Newspaper
Reach Us At: (336) 274-6210 or (336) 274-7829
Greensboro weather

Friday, February 5, 2021

Page girls, Grimsley boys win

By Joe Daniels, Peacemaker Sports / February 4, 2021

Share this article:

Facebooktwittermail

Page’s Hattie Sloyan (#23) drives around Grimsley’s Amicah Webster. Photo by Joe Daniels/Carolina Peacemaker

Greensboro’s Grimsley Whirlies hosted cross town rival Page Pirates in a Metro 4-A Conference double header played Friday night at Sawyer Gymnasium.

The Page girls rolled to an easy 42-25 win led by senior Reagan Maynard with 12 points and Meredith Fennie with 10 points. Grimsley led 9-7 after the first quarter but were outscored 13-2 during the second quarter to trail 20-11 at the break. For the Whirlies, things never improved as they trailed by as many as 28 during the fourth quarter. Destonie Tisdale, a junior guard, led the Whirlies with eight points. Grimsley drops to 5-3 overall, 1-2 Metro while Page moved to 5-3, 2-1.

In the night cap, Grimsley’s boys cruised to a 69-46 blowout of Page. At the half, Grimsley led 40-24 and Page never got closer than 13 points again. The Whirlies placed four players in double figures with junior Tyler Albright scoring a team-high 26 points. Jayden Watlington and Daniel Cooper scored 11 apiece, while Travis Shaw added 10 points. The Whirlies improved to 6-0 overall, 2-0 in the Metro 4-A, while the Pirates fell to 5-1, 1-1.




Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Page girls, Grimsley boys win

February 4, 2021

Black History Books for Kids Ages 3 to 18

February 4, 2021

Report: Former Chief Justice Beasley to Run for U.S. Senate in 2022

February 4, 2021

Celebrate Black History Month 2021

February 4, 2021
Read More
Advertisement





Since 1967, the Carolina Peacemaker has served as North Carolina’s leading news weekly with a national reputation. Founded by Dr. John Kilimanjaro, the newspaper is published by Carolina Newspaper, Inc.

Advertise With Us  |  Contact Us  |  Follow Us On Twitter