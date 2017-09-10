One City, One Book Kick-off Block Party

The public library celebrated the beginning of its One City, One Book Project Saturday, August 26, at Central Library in downtown Greensboro.

One City, One Book is a community read and this year’s selection is “Hidden Figures: The American Dream and the Untold Story of the Black Women Mathematicians Who Helped with the Space Race” by Margot Lee Chatterley. In addition to the incredible untold story of African American women working as “computers” at NASA, the book highlights the beginning of the space age, the Civil Rights Movement, and empowerment of women.

The Kick-off Block Party featured STEM displays and hands-on activities. DJ Jessica Mashburn spun tunes from the decades featured in the book as library patrons, staff and guests danced in the library’s atrium. Event attendees dined on birthday cake to celebrate the 99th birthday of the book’s main character, Katherine Johnson. The Piedmont Swing Society taught everyone the Shim Sham and library staff and area residents participated in a vintage fashion show featuring clothing from the 40’s, 50’s and 60’s.

The Cone Health Foundation sponsored a raffle of free memberships to the Greensboro Science Center. The rocket team from High Point University displayed some of their more powerful rockets as party-goers launched rockets in LeBauer Park.

A drone demonstration was conducted by members of the NC A&T Engineering Department. Inspiring women in scientific fields were also on hand to greet visitors. The library’s collection of interactive robots and electronics were also available for demonstrations to inspire interest in the technologies of today and tomorrow along with opportunities to learn simple computer coding.