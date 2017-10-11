Oh say, it ain’t so…Trump to visit Greensboro

October 6, 2017

After throwing rolls of paper towels at the victims of Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico on Tuesday, and visiting Las Vegas, site of the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history on Wednesday, the emotionally tone-deaf President Donald Trump will visit Greensboro this Saturday, October 7. The purpose, a campaign fundraiser and dinner.

The dinner, will take place at the home of businessman Louis DeJoy and his wife, Aldona Wos. The cost to be in close proximity to President Trump (we mean admission to the event) is $2,700. And yes, that’s per person.

Wos served as secretary of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services under former Gov. Pat McCrory. She currently serves as vice chairwoman of the President’s Commission on White House Fellowships.

With the recent ouster of Tom Price as the U.S. Secretary for Health and Human Services (HHS) for his private plane flights costing U.S. taxpayers nearly $1 million, speculation abounds as to whether this Greensboro visit by President Trump will include talks with Wos of possibly becoming the next HHS Secretary. Wos is considered a staunch opponent of the Affordable Care Act (ACA/Obamacare) which expanded health insurance coverage nationwide to more than 20 million formerly uninsured Americans. In North Carolina, she helped halt Medicaid expansion which would’ve expanded health insurance coverage to 500,000 uninsured North Carolinians.

According to campaign finance filings with the Federal Elections Commission, DeJoy has been a major GOP donor, giving thousands of dollars to the Trump campaign, the Republican National Committee and other party affiliates.