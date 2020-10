October NAACP Meeting

/ October 2, 2020

The October 2020 General Monthly Meeting of the NAACP Greensboro Branch is scheduled online for 5 p.m., October 11. Branch Secretary Janice Spearman will send via email the meeting’s online access information on Saturday, October 10.

To receive meeting information, contact her at spearman@yahoo.com or call the branch office, (336) 273-1222.