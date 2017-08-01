NWOA holds meeting in Winston Salem

/ July 28, 2017

Share this article:

WINSTON SALEM- National Women Of Achievement (NWOA) recently held its annual meeting in Winston Salem. The organization was founded by Maudest Walls Stewart of Houston, Texas in 1975. Stewart served as NWOA’s first national president. The organization’s motto is “Excellence and Promotion of Achievement: The Key to Success.”

In order to promote the academic achievement of young African American students, NWOA “encourages women and youth to maintain high moral, ethical and scholastic standards as well as to strive for excellence in the career fields of their choice.” According to the organization’s national president, Jodie Jenkins Oliphant of Houston, Texas, “The National Women Of Achievement provides scholarships, guidance and other support for young people in the pursuit of their goals; works to improve the status of women in all phases of life; and provides opportunities for our members to broaden their involvement in community activities.”

For Chicago natives Helen Davis Gardner, M.D. and Gina Davis, Esq., NWOA has been a family tradition as their mother, the late Dr. Carrie Filer Davis served as the organization’s second national president from 1985 to 1989. The Davis family believes in giving back to their community by providing opportunities for young people to achieve and attend college. The sisters work closely with NWOA in providing scholarships to students.As alumnae of Fisk University Fisk, a historically Black school in Nashville, Tn. with a rich tradition of academic excellence and as members of the university’s Chicago alumni chapter, Helen and Gina Davis have been instrumental in recruiting hundreds of students to attend the university. Over the years and by attending National Women of Achievement meetings with their mother Carrie, both women know the importance of volunteering and fostering opportunities for young people to achieve their educational goals.

In 2015, National Women of Achievement, Incorporated awarded more than $10,000 in scholarships. In 2016, high school students from Texas, Illinois, and North Carolina were awarded more than $5,000 from the national office.

Program thrusts of NWOA are: Youth and Young Adults, Senior Citizens, Status of Women, Political Awareness and Assault of Illiteracy.

To learn more about the National Women of Achievement or to start a chapter in your area visit: https://nationalwomenof achievement.org