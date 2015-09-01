NW Guilford & GDS win HAECO Tourney

/ January 6, 2017

Share this article:

Championship

Girls – NW Guilford 48, Northern 33

Boys – GDS 54, NW Guilford 36

Third Place

Girls – Dudley 47, Page 44

Boys – Dudley 58, Northern 52

Lady Vikings win third consecutive HAECO

The Northwest Guilford Lady Vikings, under head coach Darlene Joyner, came in the 2016 HAECO Invitational tournament under dogs to unbeaten Northern Guilford. But, Northwest won its third consecutive HAECO title with a 48-33 victory over the Nighthawks. Northwest led 16-15 at the half and outscored the Nighthawks 32-18 in the second half. The Vikings placed three players in double figures with Lindsay Gauldin scoring 15 points, and Cayla King and Elizabeth Kitley garnering 10 points each. Kitley, a 6-foot-4-sophomore center had game high 10 rebounds while King, a sophomore guard, was named the girls’ tournament MVP. All-Tournament player Elissa Cunane, a 6-foot-5, sophomore center scored 22 points and tallied six boards to pace the Nighthawks.

GDS wins sixth straight title

The Greensboro Day School Bengals boys’ basketball team (20-1) won its sixth consecutive HAECO Invitational Tournament with a 54-36 victory over the (10-2) Northwest Guilford Vikings. The Bengals jumped out to a 14-2 first quarter lead and never looked back.

The Bengals were led by tournament MVP John Newman, a junior guard with 16 points, eight boards and four assists. Teammate J.P. Moorman added 10 points and eight rebounds. Junior guard Tre Turner led the Vikings with 12 points and nine rebounds.