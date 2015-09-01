New school board members sworn in

/ December 29, 2016

Guilford County Schools officially has a new school board.

All nine Guilford County Board of Education members were sworn in during the board’s regularly scheduled meeting.

Every seat on the board was elected in November due to a new law that redrew district lines, reduced the number of seats from eleven to nine, and changed board elections from non-partisan to partisan.

Returning board members and their new districts include: Alan Duncan (At-Large), Linda Welborn (District 4), Darlene Garrett (District 5) and Deena Hayes-Greene (District 8). New and newly returned school board members and their districts include: T. Dianne Bellamy Small (District 1), Anita Sharpe (District 2), Pat Tillman (District 3), Wes Cashwell (District 6) and Byron Gladden (District 7). Sharpe previously served on the board from 1990 to 2008.

The at-large seat and even numbered seats (Districts 2, 4, 6 and 8) will serve a two-year term, and all odd numbered seats (Districts 1, 3, 5 and 7) will serve for four years to stagger elections. After the first term, the at-large and even numbered seats will also serve four-year terms.

After the swearing-in ceremony, Superintendent Sharon L. Contreras, Ph.D., thanked the members for their willingness to serve. “I look forward to working closely with you to improve the lives of our students and shape a better future for our community,” said Contreras.

The board also elected Alan Duncan to remain as board chair and Darlene Garrett was chosen as vice-chair.

Information on the board members, board districts and the schools they serve may be found on the board Web site: http://www.gcsnc.com/pages/gcsnc/District/Board_of_Education_-_Group/Board_Members.