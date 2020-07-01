New Film: Let the People Decide

/ July 1, 2020

Kicking off our Toward Freedom, President’s Series, NC NAACP is pleased to host a FREE screening of the award winning film, “Let the People Decide.”

Register free, to access link to screen the eye-opening documentary, “Let the People Decide” now, and get your zoom link to join our panel discussion with NC NAACP President, voting rights and democracy leaders, filmmaker, about where we are now in the struggle for voting rights, racial justice – from Mississippi, the 1960’s to 2020. Where do we go from here? Register today! Moderated by NC NAACP President Rev. Dr. T. Anthony Spearman, Forward Justice Co-Director Caitlin Swaim, with filmmaker Gavin Guerra, and Professor Irv Joyner.

View clip: Trailer: Let the People Decide: https://vimeo.com/284672344

Let the People Decide is an award-winning documentary film chronicling the struggle of voting rights, racism and the path from Then to Now.

REGISTER NOW: https://ncnaacpscreening.eventbrite.com/