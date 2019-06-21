Greensboro's African American Community Newspaper
Friday , June 21st 2019

New Balance Track & Field Championships

By Joe Daniels, Sports Director / June 21, 2019

Randolph Ross Jr., a Garner High School graduate and N.C. A&T State University track signee, clears a height of 6’1” in the high jump at the New Balance Championships held at A&T’s Belk Track in Greensboro. Ross also competed in the 400m and won with a time of 46.80 seconds. Photo Kevin Dorsey/ Carolina Peacemaker

The 2019 New Balance Championships, the 29th edition of the outdoor nationals, were held last weekend, June 13-16. Some of the nation’s best track and field runners, throwers and jumpers gathered at North Carolina A&T State University’s BB&T Stadium to compete. The New Balance Nationals has grown to more than 5,000 athletes representing 47 states.

The home state collected four championship wins Sunday afternoon and two of them were meet records. In the boys 400, senior Randolph Ross of Garner NC, won the event in 46.80. He’ll compete for North Carolina A&T University this coming fall. His dad, Duane Ross, is the Director of the Track and Field for the Aggies.




