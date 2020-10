Need transportation to early vote?

/ October 8, 2020

The Pulpit Forum of Greensboro and Vicinity will be providing early voting transportation to the polls on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from October 15 (Thursday) to October 31st (Saturday) and on Election Day- November 3rd.

Mask wearing on all vehicles and at the polls is required.

Please call the Guilford County Democratic Party office at the following number to set up your transportation: (336) 292-2997.