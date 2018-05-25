NCHSAA State Championships: Guilford athletes bring home medals

/ May 25, 2018

4-A Track & Field Results

Girls

Fifty-seven high schools competed in the 32nd annual North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s (NCHSAA) Track and Field Championships held at North Carolina A&T State University’s Irwin Belk Track on Saturday, May 19. Panther Creek of Cary won the girls’ 4-A title with a score of 69 points. High Point Central finished 13th with 21 points and the Ragsdale Tigers compiled 14 points to claim 19th place.

TiCoiya Gidderon, a senior from High Point Central, was the sole gold medal winner in the 4-A division from Guilford County. Gidderon won the 800m and set a new meet record of 2:13. Her teammate, Leah Bolden (senior) earned a bronze in the 100m dash with a time of 12.03 seconds. Junior Kaitlin Megoogan, competing for Ragsdale capturing a silver medal in the discus with a throw of 134-feet-04 inches. She also finished fifth in the shot put with a throw of 37’06”.

Boys

In boys’ track and field action, the Green Hope Falcons of Cary won the 4-A title finishing with a score of 55 points. Locally, the Ragsdale Tigers finished tenth with 22 points while the Grimsley Whirlies tallied 14 points for 19th place.

Bryce Anthony, a junior at Ragsdale, captured a silver medal in the 110m hurdles with a time of 14.58 seconds. Grimsley senior Anthony Morgan posted a time of 48.80 seconds in the 400m for a bronze medal. In relay team action, Grimsley’s 4x400m team featuring seniors Jakel Chalmers, Lance McMillan, Justin Santiago and Anthony Morgan, finished in 3:20.71 to capture a silver medal. The 4x200m relay team of Page High School, comprised of Assad Alston, Jaedon Barnett, C.J. Crump and Curry White, earned a bronze with a time of 1:27.99.

2-A Track & Field Results

Girls

High Point Andrews’ senior Nicole Barnes took home four gold medals on the day in the 100 meter hurdles (13.99 seconds), 300 meter hurdles (44.37 seconds), long jump (18′ 7.5″) and triple jump (36′ 8″). She was named the meet’s 2-A Most Outstanding Performer.

Boys

The 4x100m relay team of the Red Raiders of High Point Andrews won a silver medal with a time of 43.57 seconds. The relay team was comprised of Isaiah Davis (junior), Phillip Parson (freshman), Tyquez Johnson (senior); and Jevon McKiver (junior).