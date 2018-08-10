NCCU Alumni & Friends Celebrate Eagle Family Fun Day

/ August 10, 2018

The Greensboro Chapter of the North Carolina Central University (NCCU) Alumni Association held an Eagle Family Fun Day on Sunday, August 5 at the North Carolina A&T Farm Shelter.

Highlights of the cook out included the announcement by NCCU Alumni Chapter president John Barbee that the Greensboro Alumni Chapter received the university’s 2018 Chapter of the Year award at the university’s Annual Awards Banquet on Saturday, July 14. Barbee and John Palmer, chapter vice president, accepted the award on behalf of the Greensboro Alumni Association. To be selected for Chapter of the Year, chapters must demonstrate a strong commitment to hosting local activities, participate in national events and initiatives, provide scholarship funds, have consistent membership recruitment and demonstrate a commitment to community service and outreach.

Tameisha Foster, a member of the class of 2018, was the youngest alumna in attendance. Five Golden Eagles were present: Thomasenia Cotton ’63, Esther Carter-Buie ’53, Bob Chiles ’56, Josephine Brown ’56, and Mildred Ballentine’53. Eagle alumna Ashley Tuck presented book bags to families affected by the tornado which struck Guilford County last spring.