NCA&TSU Holiday Concert featured on UNC-TV

/ December 28, 2016

Join UNC-TV’s “Black Issues Forum” and host/producer Deborah Holt Noel in celebrating the holiday season with a special presentation featuring profiles and musical highlights from North Carolina A&T State University’s Annual Christmas Concert, “A Maestro and His Chorus” and “A Holiday Music Special.” Meet Maestro Travis W. Alexander, lead soloist Detra Davis and senior Tobias Hill and listen as 40 voices unite for an evening of a capella music featuring carols, hymns, spirituals, gospel and more. This concert was performed in the beautiful and acoustically-designed for sound enhancement sanctuary of First Baptist Church in Greensboro, where the group has been invited to perform for the past four years.

“The North Carolina A&T State University Annual Christmas Concert: A Black Issues Forum Special” will air at 9:30 p.m., Dec. 24, and at 5 p.m., Monday, Dec. 26.