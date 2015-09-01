Greensboro's African American Community Newspaper
Reach Us At: (336) 274-6210
Greensboro weather

Wednesday , December 28th 2016

NCA&TSU Holiday Concert featured on UNC-TV

Special to the Peacemaker / December 28, 2016

Share this article:

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail
The North Carolina Agricultural & Technical State University Choir. Maestro Travis W. Alexander, Deborah Holt Noel and Tobias Hill.


The North Carolina Agricultural & Technical State University Choir. Maestro Travis W. Alexander, Deborah Holt Noel and Tobias Hill.

Join UNC-TV’s “Black Issues Forum” and host/producer Deborah Holt Noel in celebrating the holiday season with a special presentation featuring profiles and musical highlights from North Carolina A&T State University’s Annual Christmas Concert, “A Maestro and His Chorus” and “A Holiday Music Special.”  Meet Maestro Travis W. Alexander, lead soloist Detra Davis and senior Tobias Hill and listen as 40 voices unite for an evening of a capella music featuring carols, hymns, spirituals, gospel and more.  This concert was performed in the beautiful and acoustically-designed for sound enhancement sanctuary of First Baptist Church in Greensboro, where the group has been invited to perform for the past four years.

“The North Carolina A&T State University Annual Christmas Concert: A Black Issues Forum Special” will air at 9:30 p.m., Dec. 24, and at 5 p.m., Monday, Dec. 26.




Advertisement

Latest Headlines
The North Carolina Agricultural & Technical State University Choir. Maestro Travis W. Alexander, Deborah Holt Noel and Tobias Hill.

NCA&TSU Holiday Concert featured on UNC-TV

December 28, 2016
naacp

N.C. NAACP to sue lawmakers over special session

December 28, 2016
The holidays should be a time for reflection upon what anchors one's life.

Enjoy the holidays, avoid the stress

December 28, 2016
Page’s Jamie Myers celebrates a touchdown after teammate Tyler DeBerry‘s fumble recovery in the end zone pushed the Page Pirates to a 21-7 second quarter lead against Lumberton. Photo by Joe Daniels/ Carolina Peacemaker

Cougars maul Pirates, 29-0

December 24, 2016
Read More
Social Media
Since 1967, the Carolina Peacemaker has served as North Carolina’s leading news weekly with a national reputation. Founded by Dr. John Kilimanjaro, the newspaper is published by Carolina Newspaper, Inc.

Advertise With Us  |  Contact Us  |  Follow Us On Twitter