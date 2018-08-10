National Night Out ’18

More than 130 Greensboro communities gathered to celebrate National Night Out (NNO) on August 7.

NNO, an annual community-building campaign, focuses on bridging the gap between the public and law enforcement. Communities host block parties with food and activities in order to foster opportiunities to meet and have positive interactions with law enforcement, as well as provide access to resources and prevent crime. According to the National Association of Town Watch, the group which first introduced the National Night Out program in 1984, 38 million neighbors in 16 thousand communities across the nation participate in this annual event.

The Greensboro Police Department has received 22 national awards from the National Association of Town Watch based on its community participation.