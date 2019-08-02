National Day of Dance Greensboro Gets Down!

/ August 2, 2019

Dozens of residents gathered at LeBauer Park on Saturday, July 27 to celebrate the city’s third annual National Dance Day.

National Dance Day was launched in 2010 by Nigel Lythgoe, the co-creator of TV show, So You Think You Can Dance as a way to celebrate all the various types of dance and dancers across the United States.

The free, community event kicked off tunes by DJ Mike Wawa and a community flash mob dance. The day included a variety of dance styles, from Bachata to Street Style, Afro Beats to Swing, Ballroom to Bollywood, all led by professional dancers and dance lovers.

A partnership between Greensboro Downtown Parks, Inc., Dance Project: The School at City Arts, and Strictly Social brought wearable SUBPAC devices for members of the Deaf and Hard of Hearing Community to join in the celebration. SUBPACs sync with the music to produce vibrations that allow the wearer to literally feel the music.

In addition to music and dance performances, festival attendees could take advantage of a vendor market, food trucks, and sweet treats.