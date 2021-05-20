NAACP seeks ‘reparations’ from High Point City Council

/ May 20, 2021

The High Point City Council unanimously voted to further discuss the development of a commission on reparations for African Americans.

At the council’s Monday night meeting, NAACP High Point branch presented a request for a “Commission on the Status of Black High Point” that would study the disparities in the quality of life for African Americans in the city.

“Our goal is to show that the redistribution of resources in High Point is good business in High Point, as we grow together as one community,” said branch President James Adams to council during a special presentation.

The proposed reparations commission would be charged with determining the disparities that exist within High Point’s African American community and produce recommendations that would work to mitigate those problems.

“For many years Black Americans have fought for human rights and our fair share of the economic abundance that the United States has enjoyed off our backs,” said Adams. “We are painfully aware that 40 acres and a mule no longer represent the promise.”

In the request, the branch presented an “abstract reparations document” that also included additional action items to address issues in the Black community such as affordable housing, employment opportunities, home ownership, educational opportunities and access to healthcare.

“We want to build a bridge for home and business ownership to the next generation,” said Adams, referring to the lack of generational wealth in the Black community.

Although the NAACP’s request did not include a specific funding requirement or legislative action, the plan does call for a “review of current funding of our police department” to examine opportunities to “allocate/redistribute funding for community-based solutions, which ensure that law enforcement is applied without malice and pre-judgment to citizens of High Point.”

The plan also has a goal to increase to at least 34 percent the amount of the city’s purchasing orders, contracts, grants and loans that are awarded to Black-owned businesses, defined as “at least 51 percent of ownership are descendants of American slaves.”

The NAACP High Point Branch contends that the plan seeks to address a 244-year head start in the building and transference of generational wealth that Whites have had over African Americans in High Point.

“As we shed light on these concerns and others, we are requesting that the High Point City Council partner with us in creating a new culture in our city by opening the doors of generational wealth to its Black citizens, especially the descendants of American slaves,” Adams said. “The commission will focus on one High Point bringing to bear the necessary resources to address our ongoing struggle.”

The council voted to send the proposal to the city’s Prosperity and Livability Commission for further study.