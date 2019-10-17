N.C. NAACP: Forward together, not one step back

/ October 17, 2019

The 76th Annual N.C. NAACP Convention was held Oct. 3 – 5, in Winston-Salem. Rev. Dr. T. Anthony Spearman, president of the N.C. Conference and pastor of St. Philip AME Zion Church in Greensboro, provided convention attendees with a state of the N.C. NAACP’s civil rights initiatives it has engaged in on behalf of all North Carolinians who seek justice.

The N.C. NAACP’s six-point policy plan for the state conference consists of:

Pro-labor, anti-poverty policies that ensure economic sustainability. Educational equality that ensures that every child receives a high-quality, well-funded, Constitutional, diverse public education. Healthcare for all by ensuring access to the Affordable Care Act, Medicare and Medicaid, Social Security and by providing environmental protection. Fairness in the criminal justice system by addressing the continuing inequalities in the system for Black, Brown, and poor White people. Protect and expand voting rights, women’s rights, LGBT rights, immigrant rights, and the fundamental principle of equal protection under the law. Increase visibility of our youth and young adults.

To join the Greensboro Branch of the NAACP, call: (336) 273-1222.