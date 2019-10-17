N.C. NAACP: Forward together, not one step back

N.C. NAACP: Forward together, not one step backPeacemaker Staff Reports / October 17, 2019
The 76th Annual N.C. NAACP Convention was held Oct. 3 – 5, in Winston-Salem. Rev. Dr. T. Anthony Spearman, president of the N.C. Conference and pastor of St. Philip AME Zion Church in Greensboro, provided convention attendees with a state of the N.C. NAACP’s civil rights initiatives it has engaged in on behalf of all North Carolinians who seek justice.
The N.C. NAACP’s six-point policy plan for the state conference consists of:
- Pro-labor, anti-poverty policies that ensure economic sustainability.
- Educational equality that ensures that every child receives a high-quality, well-funded, Constitutional, diverse public education.
- Healthcare for all by ensuring access to the Affordable Care Act, Medicare and Medicaid, Social Security and by providing environmental protection.
- Fairness in the criminal justice system by addressing the continuing inequalities in the system for Black, Brown, and poor White people.
- Protect and expand voting rights, women’s rights, LGBT rights, immigrant rights, and the fundamental principle of equal protection under the law.
- Increase visibility of our youth and young adults.
To join the Greensboro Branch of the NAACP, call: (336) 273-1222.