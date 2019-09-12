2019 N.C. Folk Fest

From bluegrass bands to dance battles, from university drum lines to community drum circles, the N.C. Folk Festival had more than enough to offer festival goers as they packed downtown Greensboro this weekend from September 6-8.

The three-day event transformed several downtown Greensboro streets to invite people from all over to experience a multicultural festival of entertainment, crafts and food. In its second year, the N.C. Folk Festival was created in Greensboro after a three-year run as the host of the National Folk Festival from 2015 to 2017. The National Folk Festival brought more than 400,000 visitors to downtown and millions of dollars in tourist and business revenue.

This year added American Sign Language interpreters for performances. Downtown businesses also joined the fun this year hosting Folk Fest Music Spots, providing an intimate listening space for performances, while also bringing in patrons.

Festival attendees could grab a beverage and watch a local band perform at one of eight downtown businesses or learn about basket weaving and join family friendly activities that included storytelling, puppetry, interactive music, and dance performances.