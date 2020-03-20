N.C. DHHS develops webpage to help disadvantaged communities during COVID-19 crisis

N.C. DHHS develops webpage to help disadvantaged communities during COVID-19 crisisBy Cash Michaels, Peacemaker Senior Contributing Writer / March 20, 2020
As COVID-19 continues to spread across North Carolina, revealing more and more cases. the N.C. Dept. of Health and Human Services has developed a useful webpage to assists communities in dealing with the crisis, providing access to needed resources, and updating ever-evolving health policies.
That webpage address is https://www.ncdhhs.gov/divisions/public-health/coronavirus-disease-2019-covid-19-response-north-carolina.
For detailed guidance on specific areas of interest and concern, please refer to the following webpages per category:
Business and Employers
https://www.ncdhhs.gov/divisions/public-health/coronavirus-disease-2019-covid-19-response-north-carolina/businesses-employers
Colleges and Universities, K-12 Schools, Childcare Centers
https://www.ncdhhs.gov/divisions/public-health/coronavirus-disease-2019-covid-19-response-north-carolina/covid-19-colleges
Community, Faith-based Organizations, Mass Transit and Mass Gatherings
https://www.ncdhhs.gov/divisions/public-health/coronavirus-disease-2019-covid-19-response-north-carolina/community-events
Correctional Facilities, First Responders, Migrant Farm Workers and People with Disabilities
https://www.ncdhhs.gov/divisions/public-health/coronavirus-disease-2019-covid-19-response-north-carolina/community-events
Human Service Providers, Homeless Shelters, and Syringe Service Providers
https://www.ncdhhs.gov/divisions/public-health/coronavirus-disease-2019-covid-19-response-north-carolina/human-services
Health Care Providers, Hospitals and Laboratories
https://www.ncdhhs.gov/divisions/public-health/coronavirus-disease-2019-covid-19-response-north-carolina/health-care
Local Health Departments
https://www.ncdhhs.gov/divisions/public-health/coronavirus-disease-2019-covid-19-response-north-carolina/local-health-departments
Long-Term Facilities
https://www.ncdhhs.gov/divisions/public-health/coronavirus-disease-2019-covid-19-response-north-carolina/covid-19-long-term
Malls and Shopping Centers
https://files.nc.gov/ncdhhs/documents/files/covid-19/NC-Interim-Guidance-for-Malls-and-Shopping-Centers-3-14-20.pdf
Public-facing Agencies and Businesses
https://files.nc.gov/ncdhhs/documents/files/covid-19/Interim-Guidance-for-Public-Facing-Businesses-and-Agencies-3-14-20.pdf
Restaurants and Bars
https://files.nc.gov/ncdhhs/documents/files/covid-19/NC-Interim-Guidance-for-Restaurants-and-Bars-3-14-20.pdf