N.C. DHHS develops webpage to help disadvantaged communities during COVID-19 crisis

/ March 20, 2020

As COVID-19 continues to spread across North Carolina, revealing more and more cases. the N.C. Dept. of Health and Human Services has developed a useful webpage to assists communities in dealing with the crisis, providing access to needed resources, and updating ever-evolving health policies.

That webpage address is https://www.ncdhhs.gov/divisions/public-health/coronavirus-disease-2019-covid-19-response-north-carolina.

For detailed guidance on specific areas of interest and concern, please refer to the following webpages per category:

Business and Employers

https://www.ncdhhs.gov/divisions/public-health/coronavirus-disease-2019-covid-19-response-north-carolina/businesses-employers

Colleges and Universities, K-12 Schools, Childcare Centers

https://www.ncdhhs.gov/divisions/public-health/coronavirus-disease-2019-covid-19-response-north-carolina/covid-19-colleges

Community, Faith-based Organizations, Mass Transit and Mass Gatherings

https://www.ncdhhs.gov/divisions/public-health/coronavirus-disease-2019-covid-19-response-north-carolina/community-events

Correctional Facilities, First Responders, Migrant Farm Workers and People with Disabilities

https://www.ncdhhs.gov/divisions/public-health/coronavirus-disease-2019-covid-19-response-north-carolina/community-events

Human Service Providers, Homeless Shelters, and Syringe Service Providers

https://www.ncdhhs.gov/divisions/public-health/coronavirus-disease-2019-covid-19-response-north-carolina/human-services

Health Care Providers, Hospitals and Laboratories

https://www.ncdhhs.gov/divisions/public-health/coronavirus-disease-2019-covid-19-response-north-carolina/health-care

Local Health Departments

https://www.ncdhhs.gov/divisions/public-health/coronavirus-disease-2019-covid-19-response-north-carolina/local-health-departments

Long-Term Facilities

https://www.ncdhhs.gov/divisions/public-health/coronavirus-disease-2019-covid-19-response-north-carolina/covid-19-long-term

Malls and Shopping Centers

https://files.nc.gov/ncdhhs/documents/files/covid-19/NC-Interim-Guidance-for-Malls-and-Shopping-Centers-3-14-20.pdf

Public-facing Agencies and Businesses

https://files.nc.gov/ncdhhs/documents/files/covid-19/Interim-Guidance-for-Public-Facing-Businesses-and-Agencies-3-14-20.pdf

Restaurants and Bars

https://files.nc.gov/ncdhhs/documents/files/covid-19/NC-Interim-Guidance-for-Restaurants-and-Bars-3-14-20.pdf