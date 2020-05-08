N.C. A&T to Celebrate Class of 2020 Virtually

/ May 8, 2020

Share this article:

Commencement season is a special time at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University in any year. But this year, the university is going above and beyond to give the newest Aggie graduates a send-off to remember with numerous local and national celebrations that will shine a well-deserved spotlight on their academic accomplishments.

Combined with the December graduates and additional graduates projected for the first summer school session, North Carolina A&T is expected to produce some 2,400 graduates for the academic year, the most in university history for a single year. Approximately 1,500 candidates comprise the spring class – again the largest in A&T history.

The celebrations planned for this historic spring class will not replace the traditional, in-person commencement ceremony that the COVID-19 pandemic has prevented; that ceremony has been postponed likely to later this year when it is hoped that graduates, family and friends are able to gather in large numbers.

For the events taking place this month, N.C. A&T is partnering with the Thurgood Marshall College Fund, JP Morgan Chase & Co., and the City of Greensboro, celebrity friends, well-known alumni and others for celebrations that promise to be entertaining.