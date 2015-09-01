N.C. A&T State University’s Fall Commencement

/ December 16, 2016

North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University’s 2016 Fall commencement exercises took place on December 10 at the Greensboro Coliseum.

The university awarded 659 undergraduate degrees, 268 graduate degrees and 39 doctoral degrees, for a total of 966 conferred degrees.

N.C. A&T alumnus and corporate executive, Kelvin L. Buncum (’80), delivered the commencement address. Buncum is the vice president of operations for the Great Plains Region of multi-billion-dollar company, Sam’s Club. In his previous role, he served as the vice president of innovations and global business process, vice president of operations strategy and integration and regional general manager for the Mid-South, all for Sam’s Club.

Buncum was one of three recipients of an honorary degree that included Vice President of the Joseph M. Bryan Foundation, Ed Kitchen; and community volunteer and philanthropist, Shirley T. Frye (’53).