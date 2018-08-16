Greensboro's African American Community Newspaper
Reach Us At: (336) 274-6210
Greensboro weather

Wednesday , August 22nd 2018

Mt. Zion Backpack Give Away

By Yasmine Regester / August 16, 2018

Share this article:

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail

Youth volunteers at Saturday’s Back-To-School bookbag drive. Photo by Charles Edgerton/Carolina Peacemaker

The Greensboro Police Department, Guilford County Schools and Equation Church made sure students were prepared to return to school this year with its annual school supply giveaway on August 11 at the Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center.

Part of Operation PASS (Partners Advocating Students’ Success), more than 2,000 backpacks and supplies were given out. The GPD, GCS and community partnership program began in 2011, and has since helped more than 10,000 kids with supplies for school.

The Back-to-School event also included community service providers that offered additional resources for students and families.




Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Diversity in Tech Summit at A&T

August 17, 2018

Movie Review: BlacKKKlansman

August 16, 2018

Ecological Justice Tour Stops in GSO

August 16, 2018

Mt. Zion Backpack Give Away

August 16, 2018
Read More
Advertisement

Since 1967, the Carolina Peacemaker has served as North Carolina’s leading news weekly with a national reputation. Founded by Dr. John Kilimanjaro, the newspaper is published by Carolina Newspaper, Inc.

Advertise With Us  |  Contact Us  |  Follow Us On Twitter