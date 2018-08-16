Mt. Zion Backpack Give Away

/ August 16, 2018

The Greensboro Police Department, Guilford County Schools and Equation Church made sure students were prepared to return to school this year with its annual school supply giveaway on August 11 at the Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center.

Part of Operation PASS (Partners Advocating Students’ Success), more than 2,000 backpacks and supplies were given out. The GPD, GCS and community partnership program began in 2011, and has since helped more than 10,000 kids with supplies for school.

The Back-to-School event also included community service providers that offered additional resources for students and families.