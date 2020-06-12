Greensboro's African American Community Newspaper
Mourning Protest Drive

Joe Daniels / June 12, 2020

The Mourning Drive, a vehicle procession honoring the lives of Black lives lost to White supremacy and law enforcement, moved slowly through Greensboro on Tuesday evening, June 9. The event attracted more than 200 cars and trucks. The protest drive started at Union Square Campus at 124 East Gate City Blvd. to South Elm, East Market, Gillespie St., Bingham St. and to Maplewood Cemetery. The event was sponsored to allow people who cannot protest walking to drive.




