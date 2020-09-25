Mount Zion Baptist donates $50K to aid Guilford Co. Schools

September 25, 2020

On Tuesday, Sept. 23, Mount Zion Baptist Church (located at1301 Alamance Church Road in Greensboro) donated $50,000 to The Guilford Education Alliance on September 23 for the purchase of much-needed devices for students.

When schools closed in March due to COVID-19, GCS only had 16,000 devices available for 73,000 students and 10,000 teachers across the district.

According to Dr. Contreras, the donation will be earmarked for the communities in which Mount Zion resides, which include Bluford, Peeler, and Faulkner Elementary Schools, Hairston Middle School and The Academy at Lincoln and Dudley High School.

Bishop Bryan J. Pierce, senior pastor of Mount Zion Baptist Church said, “Prayer is extremely important and necessary. However, there are times like these, there is a call for us to do so much more because the need is just that great. One of our values centers around education and equipping our young people.”

Even though students may return to school soon under N.C. Governor Roy Cooper’s directives, Contreras noted there is still a need for devices, because an achievement gap already existed. She also noted that the district and school board will still be monitoring health trends from the Guilford County Health Department in their decisions on reopening schools.

Contreras said, “We still have to be very careful, make sure we’re social distancing and wearing masks, and starting out with the least likely to transmit COVID-19. As superintendent, I understand the ramifications of children not being in school. But I also understand the ramifications of forcing this before we’re ready to do this and how unsafe that could be for our faculty, staff and children.”