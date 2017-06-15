Middle College at Bennett holds 2017 graduation

/ June 9, 2017

Share this article:

The Middle College at Bennett honored 23 young women with their high school diplomas Wednesday morning (May 31).

All 23 graduates have been accepted into a two- or four-year college, and all have transferable college credits that will help put them ahead when they further their education in the fall.

Graduate Jakara Jordan received the special honor of having more service-learning hours than any other 2017 graduate, having given 1,643 hours to the community while in high school. In fact, approximately 78 percent of the Middle College at Bennett’s graduating class earned recognition for their service-learning hours either through a certificate or diploma.

They also earned $1.6 million in academic scholarships.

Family physician and stress expert Dr. Tiffany Lowe-Payne gave this year’s commencement speech.

In total, GCS will graduate more than 5,600 students in 32 ceremonies between May 22 and June 12.