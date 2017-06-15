Greensboro's African American Community Newspaper
Thursday , June 15th 2017

Middle College at Bennett holds 2017 graduation

Courtesy Guilford County Schools / June 9, 2017

2017 graduates of the Middle College at Bennett stand in front of Pfieffer Chapel on the Bennett College campus.

The Middle College at Bennett honored 23 young women with their high school diplomas Wednesday morning (May 31).

All 23 graduates have been accepted into a two- or four-year college, and all have transferable college credits that will help put them ahead when they further their education in the fall.
Graduate Jakara Jordan received the special honor of having more service-learning hours than any other 2017 graduate, having given 1,643 hours to the community while in high school. In fact, approximately 78 percent of the Middle College at Bennett’s graduating class earned recognition for their service-learning hours either through a certificate or diploma.
They also earned $1.6 million in academic scholarships.

Family physician and stress expert Dr. Tiffany Lowe-Payne gave this year’s commencement speech.

In total, GCS will graduate more than 5,600 students in 32 ceremonies between May 22 and June 12.




Since 1967, the Carolina Peacemaker has served as North Carolina’s leading news weekly with a national reputation. Founded by Dr. John Kilimanjaro, the newspaper is published by Carolina Newspaper, Inc.

