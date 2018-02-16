Medical clinic opens in Northeast GSO

/ February 16, 2018

After years of community organizing, residents of Northeast Greensboro now have a new medical home.

Greensboro community members and leaders gathered on February 13 to celebrate the opening of a new health clinic located in the Renaissance Shoppes on Phillips Avenue.

A partnership between the community and Cone Health Medical Group, the new Renaissance Family Medicine Center joins the Renaissance Co-op grocery store, Greensboro Municipal Credit Union and Family Dollar in the renovated plaza that the community raised money to support and revitalize. The McGirt-Horton Public Library is also located adjacent to the plaza.

“If you don’t have your health, you don’t have anything else,” said Jamilla Pindor, Community Access Manager for Cone Health, pointing out how all the businesses in the plaza work together.

“Food is medicine. Food plays a huge role in treating illnesses. So it’s not just physical health, but also financial health,” she added.

Renaissance Family Medicine Center will offer same-day appointments, annual physicals, sports physicals, immunizations, chronic disease management, preventive care and referrals to specialists, all on a sliding pay scale. The medical office will provide services to adults and children 12 years and older. The clinic will also provide social and mental health services.Cone Health leaders noted how the new clinic will help ease barriers surrounding transportation and prescription costs for people seeking healthcare services. Patients treated at RFMC can also utilize the on-site pharmacy services at Cone Health Community Health & Wellness Center located on East Wendover Avenue.

“We are here to provide primary care for individuals. This clinic is bringing important health services directly to the community. We are able to serve the people where they live,” said Dr. Olu Jegede, medical director of Cone Health Community Health & Wellness Center.

The community involvement was woven through the entire project, including local contractor, C2 Contractors providing construction and communication services to the clinic. Owner Cornelious “CC” Lamberth applauded Cone Health for investing into the community.

“I celebrate Cone Health because of the investment they’ve made into our community. Most won’t do it,” said Lamberth, who grew up in Northeast Greensboro.

District 2 Council member Goldie Wells said the Renaissance Shoppes are a testament to what can be done by a community that works together and keeps the faith.

“This is a blessing. Every time I drive by the shopping center I’m just thankful because it was a dream for so long. It has taken a long time to get here, but it’s not the end. This is just the beginning of what we can do for our community,” said Wells.

Efforts are still underway to bring a pharmacy and laundromat to the plaza.

The center will operate from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Later this year, Cone Health will add prenatal care and women’s health services.

Renaissance Family Medicine Center opens to patients on Tuesday, Feb. 27. To schedule an appointment, call (336) 832-7711.