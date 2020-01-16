Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service Activities

/ January 16, 2020

Friday, Jan. 17

Temple Emanuel Shabbat Service



A 7:30 p.m. Shabbat Service will begin at Temple Emanuel of Greensboro; 1129 Jefferson Road. This service honors the memory of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. It will feature inspirational music by High Point University’s Genesis Gospel Choir and the Temple Emanuel Choir. Special guest speaker will be Dr. Darryl Warren Aaron, Pastor of Providence Baptist Church in Greensboro. All are welcome to attend this service.

Saturday, January 18

UNC Greensboro Honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Through Service

This annual university-wide day of service will take place on Saturday, January 18, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. It gives UNCG students an opportunity to get off campus and be introduced to different parts of the community while honoring Dr. King’s legacy through service. Participation and lunch are free.

Sunday, Jan. 19

Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration and Gospel Fest

The Gospel Fest will begin at 3 p.m. at United Institutional Baptist Church; 802 E. Market Street; Greensboro. Featured speaker will be Bishop Adrian Starks, pastor of World Victory Church in Greensboro. Admission is free with the donation of a canned good at the door. This event is sponsored by Greensboro NAACP and Pulpit Forum. Pastor of United Institutional Baptist Church is Rev. Dr. Johnny R. Freeman.

MLK Day of Service Performance

Southwest Elementary students will be taking the court at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex Fieldhouse to perform some musical pieces for the MLK Day of Service. Students will be in their ‘southwest singer’ shirts and will be performing at around 4:05 p.m. on Sunday afternoon at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex Fieldhouse, 1921 W Gate City Blvd, Greensboro.

Monday, Jan 20

MLK Jr. Memorial Breakfast

This breakfast, sponsored by the Greensboro Human Relations Commission, honors Dr. King’s contributions to human rights. Breakfast begins at 7:30 a.m. at the Koury Convention Center, 3121 W Gate City Blvd. and will feature keynote speaker Lynch Hunt, transformation specialist, life coach and owner of AWOL fitness. Performers include the Grimsley High School Choir, The Poetry Project and music by Ron Tuck.

The Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade

The parade will begin at 11 a.m. Monday, January 20, on Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive in Greensboro. This event is sponsored by the Greensboro NAACP and Pulpit Forum. Please call (336) 272-5779 for more information. Pick up a parade application to participate in the parade at 1610 E. Market Street, Greensboro, N.C.

Guilford College Film Showing and Discussion

Viewing of the documentary, King in the Wilderness, followed by a discussion from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. in King Hall 123, 5800 West Friendly Ave. King In The Wilderness unearths a stirring new perspective into Dr. King’s character, his radical doctrine, and his internal struggles prior to his death.

Greensboro College MLK Holiday: Reading of “Letter from a Birmingham Jail”

Greensboro College will observe the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday in part by holding a reading of King’s “Letter from a Birmingham Jail,” at 10 a.m. on Jan. 20, in Lea Center, Main Building, 815 West Market Street. Members of the Greensboro College community will read. Door prizes will be provided by the college’s United African American Society.

International Civil Rights Center and Museum’s MLK Day Events

The International Civil Rights Center & Museum, in partnership with the Greensboro Urban Ministry, will host a Canned Food Drive. They are asking guests and larger community members to support the museum’s efforts in supplying canned food, which can be dropped off at the museum during normal business hours.

Children’s Story and Activities will take place at 1 p.m. at the museum. Featured Screening: “King: A Filmed Record… Montgomery to Memphis.” This Academy Award-nominated documentary presents key events in the life of civil rights activist Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Beginning with the 1955 bus boycott in Montgomery, Alabama, the production follows King through major steps in his struggle to promote racial equality. With footage of Kings’ stirring speeches, the documentary is a fitting tribute to his legacy, and features clips narrated by numerous celebrities, including Harry Belafonte, Paul Newman and James Earl Jones. Showings: Sat., Jan. 18, at 2 p.m. and Mon., Jan. 20, at 2 p.m. This event is free and open to the public.

15th Annual MLK Day Service at Saint James Presbyterian

St. James Presbyterian Church will host its annual Martin Luther King Jr. Community Worship Service. The service will be held on Monday, January 20 at 12 noon in the church sanctuary located at 820 Ross Avenue.

Local university concert choirs, along with the Music and Liturgical Arts Department of Saint James Presbyterian Church and several religious leaders representing Christian, Jewish and Muslim traditions will participate in worship. This promises to be a powerful time for all who understand this holiday to be a time to “Remember, Celebrate and Act” on those ideals espoused by Dr. King. Guests can reserve seats via Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-15th-annual-martin-luther-king-jr-interfaith-worship-service-tickets-88743854257?aff=ebdssbdestsearch. For more information, please contact the church office at (336) 273-6658.

Wednesday, Jan. 22

N.C. A&T and UNCG Joint MLK Celebration

North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University and UNC Greensboro will join hands for the 8th annual Joint Commemorative Program to celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Natalie Warne, an activist, advocacy educator, youth engagement expert, producer and TED Talk speaker, will deliver this year’s keynote address for the program, with the theme, “Reflect to Envision: 2020.” The event takes place at 7 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 22, in Harrison Auditorium, located on the campus of N.C.A&TSU at 1009 Bluford St., Greensboro. This event is free and open to all. Doors open at 6:15 p.m.