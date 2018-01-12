Martin Luther King Day of Service

/ January 11, 2018

The following are activities and events that will be held across Guilford County to commemorate the life and legacy of slain civil rights leader, Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

JANUARY 12

Temple Emanuel’s MLK Jr. Shabbat Service

Temple Emanuel of Greensboro will hold its annual Martin Luther King Jr Shabbat service on Friday, Jan. 12 at 7:30 p.m. at its 1129 Jefferson Road Campus. Guest speaker will be Dr. Franklin D. Gilliam, chancellor of the University of North Carolina at Greensboro.

Please join the Temple Emanuel congregation for this moving service featuring inspirational music that will certainly ensure a memorable evening. This service is designed not only to honor the memory of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. but also to reach out and facilitate community dialogue.

JANUARY 14

Gospel Fest

This concert will be held on Sunday, Jan. 14, 3:30 p.m. at Trinity AME Zion Church; 631 East Florida Street in Greensboro. Pastor of the church is Rev. Daran Mitchell. Entry to the concert requires the donation of a nonperishable food item to feed those who are homeless.

JANUARY 15 – MLK JR. DAY!

Human Relations Commission’s MLK Jr. Memorial Breakfast

This annual breakfast is held to commemorate the life and legacy of the late Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr on Monday, Jan. 15 at 7:30 a.m. Theme for this year’s event is “Ever Forward” with a keynote address by Reverend Dr. T. Anthony Spearman, president of the N.C. State Conference of the NAACP and pastor of St. Phillip AME Zion Church in Greensboro. This event will take place at The Koury Convention Center; 3121 Gate City Boulevard; Greensboro, N.C. For more information, contact the Human Relations Commission: (336) 373-2038.

A&T and UNCG Martin Luther King Day Events

N.C. A&T and UNCG will host the sixth joint MLK commemorative program at 7 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 17, in Harrison Auditorium discussing “Moving America Forward in the Age of Trump.” The program, free and open to the public, will feature keynote speaker, Payton Head, former president Missouri Students Association and activist who led discussions about systemic racism on campus, sparking student protests ultimately leading to the resignation of the university’s president. Activities will include the following:

Monday, Jan. 15 – National Day of Service volunteer opportunities available. Contact the Office of Student Development at (336) 334-7792.

Tuesday, Jan. 16 – MLK Candlelight March: 5:30 p.m., A&T Reflection Pool

MLK Oratory Contest: 7 p.m., Harrison Auditorium.

Wednesday, Jan. 17 –

Masterclass: Student Activism – Power of Student Voice: 10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m., UNCG EUC Auditorium

Lunch with Payton

Noon, UNCG Dining Hall, RSVP required at www.intercultural.uncg.edu

Noon, UNCG Dining Hall, RSVP required at www.intercultural.uncg.edu Commemorative Program

7 p.m., Harrison Auditorium, doors open at 6:15 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 19 – MLK Religious and Spiritual Life Resource Fair:1 – 4 p.m., ACB Lobby, A&T.

For additional information contact the Multicultural Student Center at A&T at (336)334-7800 or ,a href=”mailto:msc@ncat.edu”>msc@ncat.edu.

MLK Day Birthday Observance and Dove Release

On Monday, January 15, Washington Terrace Park and Community Center; 101 Gordon Street; High Point, will hold its annual, family-friendly event in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s 89th birthday. This free, uplifting program begins at 11 a.m. and will feature a speaker, entertainment, light refreshments, and a symbolic dove release. For more information, call (336) 883-8599.

Greensboro NAACP MLK Jr. Day Parade

The 29th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade will take place in Greensboro on MLK Jr. Drive Monday, January 15. The parade begins at 11 a.m. Line-up begins at 10 a.m. at the Benbow Professional Center; 2031 MLK Jr. Drive. The route stretches from Bothwell Street and ends at Gorrell Street. Organized by the NAACP Greensboro branch, the Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade honors the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The Greensboro Branch is currently accepting parade participation applications. Entries will be accepted until Jan. 12 at 5 p.m. For more information, please call Gwen Alston (336) 272-5779.

Interfaith Celebration at St. James Presbyterian

Saint James Presbyterian Church. located at 820 Ross Avenue in Greensboro, will host its annual Interfaith Celebration to commemorate the life and legacy of slain civil rights leader, Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Free lunch and child care will be provided. Pastor of Saitn James is Reverend Dr. Diane Givens Moffett

MLK Jr. Day of Service

Monday, January 15, 2018 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Four Seasons Town Centre

The Volunteer Center will be hosting an event designed to bring people from all over Guilford County together to complete service projects benefiting local nonprofit organizations and to learn about the many ways to serve throughout the year. This Day of Service will be held on Monday, January 15 and will include on-site service projects, a Nonprofit Fair, a Career Fair, scavenger hunt with raffle prizes, Community Art projects, and performances from Guilford County school students. Contact Hope Tyler, director of volunteers and community engagement at the Volunteer Center for more information.

High Point University MLK Events

Saturday, January 13

17th Annual MLK Jr. Parade, 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

High Point’s annual MLK Day parade! This parade will begin at the intersection of Green Dr/Meredith traveling west and ending Mendenhall Transportation Terminal on Hamilton and Commerce Street.

Documentary Screening- 13TH, 5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. The Bonner Leader Program is hosting a documentary screening and discussion of “13th” followed by a panel discussion in Earl N. Phillips School of Business, room 120 on the HPU campus.

Sunday, January 14

4th Annual Hunger Banquet, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

The Bonner Leader Program is hosting the fourth annual Hunger Banquet in the International Ballroom of Cottrell Hall on the HPU campus. There will be an interactive discussion on hunger, poverty, class systems, and justice.

Monday, January 15

Annual Breakfast and Oratorical Competition,

8 a.m. – 11 a.m. Scholarships are awarded each year to deserving high school seniors from the High Point community who demonstrate excellent moral, academic, and civic leadership in the true spirit of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. This event will be held in the High Point Community Center, across the street from Courtyard by Marriott. For more information or tickets, call New Bethel Baptist Church at 336-887-1061.

HPU Worship Service- Charles E. Hayworth, Sr. Memorial Chapel, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Evening Worship Service and Celebration at Williams Memorial CME Church, 6 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. The evening service will be a worship experience filled with songs of praise, awarding of scholarships, and a spirit-filled message.

Service Projects: various times, various locations. HPU students, staff and faculty, and community non-profit agencies, churches, schools, and individuals have worked hard to develop service opportunities throughout the City of High Point