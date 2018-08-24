Manning & Clyburn talk healthcare in district

/ August 24, 2018

Kathy Manning, candidate for North Carolina’s 13th Congressional District, made a few stops in Greensboro on August 22 to discuss healthcare with voters.

Joining Manning on Wednesday was longtime U.S. Congressman Jim Clyburn, who represents South Carolina’s 6th Congressional District. Both stopped in for an interview at The Peacemaker and subsequently met with Greensboro clergy at New Light Missionary Baptist Church.

The fight for affordable healthcare is personal for Manning and her family. When Kathy’s youngest daughter was diagnosed with a chronic illness, Kathy fought to get medication approved by the insurance company so her daughter could lead a healthy and productive life.

Part of Manning’s campaign platform is to fight against the outrageous cost of prescription drugs and fight for affordable healthcare, particularly for those with pre-existing conditions.

“Nearly half of all North Carolinians in the 13th Congressional District are living with a pre-existing condition and they’re paying too much for the medications they need to stay healthy. That’s why it is appalling that Washington politicians like Congressman Ted Budd continue to side with insurance companies and his special interest corporate campaign donors over North Carolina families,” said Manning.

According to personal finance Web site WalletHub, North Carolina is ranked the fifth worst of the Best and Worst States for Health Care in 2017, in regards to access and affordability.

Manning said she was frustrated with big drug companies writing the rules while North Carolina families pay the price. She suggested that healthcare providers also look at the services they provide and make sure patients are being treated at the right place, by the right provider, at the right time.

“We don’t want to wait until people are so sick that it’s so expensive to care of them. We need to push preventative care and encourage healthy lifestyles,” said Manning.

Clyburn noted that the state’s refusal to expand Medicaid and healthcare mandates are two main factors driving up the cost of healthcare.

“We have to get rid of these high cost mandates. You cannot keep healthcare costs down unless you can make the system attractive enough for the young people, who don’t typically get sick. If you have only the elderly in the system, then the cost will go up,” said Clyburn.

Democrat G.K. Butterfield, North Carolina’s 1st Congressional District representative joined Manning on Wednesday night at the International Civil Rights Center and Museum.