Mad at Miles: A Black Woman’s Guide to Truth

/ March 15, 2019

Share this article:

Drawing not only from her own personal experiences with abuse but from the harrowing stories of countless women around her, Atlanta based writer Pearl Cleage was driven to write what she considered a workbook for black women struggling to survive in a society that is at once racist and sexist. What she ended up with was a collection of essays and performance pieces called Mad at Miles: A Black Woman’s Guide to Truth. Cleage’s passion comes across to the reader and her courage to speak out against a musical icon like Miles Davis was the catalyst for this amazing piece of theatre.

Music can be expressive and powerful, beautiful and fierce. So can a woman. Mad at Miles follows three women on an emotional journey through the anger of abuse to the clarity of self-discovery. Even as they grapple with the discordant realities of relationships, sex, and violence, they learn to find peace in the melody of their own voices. Set against the backdrop of Miles Davis and Cicely Tyson’s troubled marriage, these alternately passionate and poetic stories explore love, pain, and where to draw the line between a man and his music. [It’s not man bashing; it’s love.] This is a funny, angry, lyric piece of theatre that every man and woman should see.

Performance Dates and Time

Thursday, March 28 at 8 p.m.

Friday, March 29 at 8 p.m.

Saturday, March 30 at 3 p.m. & 8 p.m.

Sunday, March 31 at 3 p.m.

Location:

Triad Stage/Upstage Cabaret

232 South Elm Street, Greensboro NC 27401

Tickets:

Cost: General Admission – $24,

Students – $10

Order by phone

(336) 272-0160

Monday – Fri 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Saturday 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Order on line

http://triadstage.org/tickets