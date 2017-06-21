Greensboro's African American Community Newspaper
Reach Us At: (336) 274-6210
Greensboro weather

Wednesday , June 21st 2017

Local veterans honored

By Yasmine Regester / June 16, 2017

Share this article:

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail
The National Association for Black Veterans presented awards to the following honorees: (L-R) Rufus Thompson, Jesse Linwood Walls, Haywood Hammond, Allen Bailey, Matthew Lee, Patricia Dance, John Thompson and Dr. Tyrone Hunter. Photo by Charles Edgerton/Carolina Peacemaker

The National Association for Black Veterans presented awards to the following honorees: (L-R) Rufus Thompson, Jesse Linwood Walls, Haywood Hammond, Allen Bailey, Matthew Lee, Patricia Dance, John Thompson and Dr. Tyrone Hunter. Photo by Charles Edgerton/Carolina Peacemaker

The National Association for Black Veterans, Inc. honored veterans for their commitment and dedication with a banquet and ceremony at the Sheraton Greensboro at Four Seasons on Saturday, June 10.

Former Guilford County Commissioner Bruce Davis served as the Master of Ceremony. Secretary for the North Carolina Department of Military & Veterans Affairs, Larry D. Hall served as the guest speaker for the occasion. Secretary Hall formerly represented Durham County, North Carolina’s 29th District in the House of Representatives, since 2006. He led House Democrats from 2012 until he stepped down as minority leader in 2017.

Honorees included:Rufus Thompson, Jesse L. Wells, Haywood L. Hammond Sr., Matthew Lee, Patricia Dance, Bishop Dr. Tyrone D. Hunter and John R. Thompson.

The military history of African Americans spans from the arrival of the first Black slaves during the colonial history of the United States to the present day. Historical documents chronicle the participation of African Americans in many wars, including the Revolutionary War, the War of 1812, the Mexican-American War, the Civil War, the Spanish American War, both World War I and II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, the Gulf War, and the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, as well as other minor conflicts.

The National Association for Black Veterans works to preserve and protect the history and legacy of contributions made by African Americans as part of the military defense of the United States of America.




Advertisement

Latest Headlines
vetsjpg_570

Local veterans honored

June 16, 2017
Dr Bland

TV watching is the worst type of sitting

June 16, 2017
Redfearn2nd 18

2017 NC Powerade State Games

June 9, 2017
2017 graduates of the Middle College at Bennett stand in front of Pfieffer Chapel on the Bennett College campus.

Middle College at Bennett holds 2017 graduation

June 9, 2017
Read More
Social Media
Since 1967, the Carolina Peacemaker has served as North Carolina’s leading news weekly with a national reputation. Founded by Dr. John Kilimanjaro, the newspaper is published by Carolina Newspaper, Inc.

Advertise With Us  |  Contact Us  |  Follow Us On Twitter