Local veterans honored

/ June 16, 2017

Share this article:

The National Association for Black Veterans, Inc. honored veterans for their commitment and dedication with a banquet and ceremony at the Sheraton Greensboro at Four Seasons on Saturday, June 10.

Former Guilford County Commissioner Bruce Davis served as the Master of Ceremony. Secretary for the North Carolina Department of Military & Veterans Affairs, Larry D. Hall served as the guest speaker for the occasion. Secretary Hall formerly represented Durham County, North Carolina’s 29th District in the House of Representatives, since 2006. He led House Democrats from 2012 until he stepped down as minority leader in 2017.

Honorees included:Rufus Thompson, Jesse L. Wells, Haywood L. Hammond Sr., Matthew Lee, Patricia Dance, Bishop Dr. Tyrone D. Hunter and John R. Thompson.

The military history of African Americans spans from the arrival of the first Black slaves during the colonial history of the United States to the present day. Historical documents chronicle the participation of African Americans in many wars, including the Revolutionary War, the War of 1812, the Mexican-American War, the Civil War, the Spanish American War, both World War I and II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, the Gulf War, and the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, as well as other minor conflicts.

The National Association for Black Veterans works to preserve and protect the history and legacy of contributions made by African Americans as part of the military defense of the United States of America.