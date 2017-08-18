Greensboro's African American Community Newspaper
Local organizations host Health Fair

Peacemaker Staff Reports / August 18, 2017

Destiny Christian Center and the Greensboro Medical Society hosted a Health Fair on Saturday, August 12 at the church located at 2401 Randleman Road.

With help from the Greensboro Fire Department, Cone Health, the Mobile Dental Clinic along with several healthcare professionals and many community service organizations, attendees were provided wellness information along with free health and dental screenings. Fair attendees enjoyed healthy fresh fruits, games and kid-friendly activities.

School supplies were also distributed to children.




