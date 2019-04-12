JustTEENS Clinic provides safe, secure clinic procedure for teens

April 12, 2019

Adolescents are searching for a place to go that is teen friendly, private and confidential to receive health services.

Access to healthcare is still extremely important to teens and young adults even though they are caught up in school, extracurricular activities or hanging out with friends and family.

JustTEENS Clinic is the best place they can get their health needs met. The Guilford County DHHS-Division of Public Health and Cone Health Foundation have partnered to provide a safe place for teens to be seen: JustTEENS Clinic at 1100 East Wendover Avenue, Greensboro. The most recent grant funding from Cone Health Foundation is extending this initiative for an additional three years due to the great success in the first three years, where more than 2,000 teens received care.

A similar JustTEENS Initiative is funded by Foundation for a Healthy High Point and is located in the Public Health building at 501 East Green Drive, High Point.

The goal of the JustTEENS Initiative is to reduce teen pregnancy rates for Guilford County to an overall rate of 20 teens for every 1000 births by 2020. When the initiative began in 2015, the latest teen pregnancy rate was 26.9 overall, with an extremely high teen pregnancy rate among minority teens (Hispanic teens 47.9, African American teens 39.1, and White teens at 11.3). This great disparity is unacceptable but numbers continue to decrease with efforts like the JustTEENS Clinic in the community. The most recent data show that the overall rate is 22.5 with Hispanics at 30.5, African Americans 31.1 and White at 11.0.

The JustTEENS Clinics provide access to health care for males and females that include wrap around services in a teen friendly atmosphere. Services in this clinic include confidential health assessments, adolescent contraceptive health, STI screening and treatment, immunizations, pregnancy tests, and behavioral health if needed. Teens make their own appointments by calling (336) 641-3245, indicating which location is most convenient for them and are seen promptly by adolescent health experts.

For more information about our JustTEENS initiatives or clinics, call the Guilford County Department of Health & Human Services, Public Health Division at (336) 641-3712.