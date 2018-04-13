How Can We Eat Better and Lower Our Sugar Intake?

/ April 13, 2018

During the recent Easter and Passover observances, many of us commemorated these events by consuming lots of sugar. While those of us who celebrated Easter filled up on those cute, little, chocolate and marshmallow bunnies and chicks, we should now be thinking about how we are going to eat better and decrease our sugar intake.

We all know we need to eat better to improve our health. We are constantly searching for that diet that fits us, that diet that gives us all the nutrition we need. We also need a diet which gives us energy that will last all day. When we eat sugar for energy, it gives us that quick surge that is followed by an all too familiar crash.

So, what are some suggestions to kill that sweet tooth or at least try to tame it? One of the easiest ways is to try to stay hydrated. Even though we see people carrying bottles of water around with them on a regular basis, most people fail to drink enough water.

Many people do not like to drink plain water and they must add a little flavoring such as lemon to improve the taste.

Your body needs water to function properly. Being dehydrated can make you feel sluggish. The question is, how much water do you need? It does vary depending on your health, how active you may be and the climate where you live. Remember ,you lose water when you speak, through perspiration, urine and bowel movements.

It is recommended that we drink 8 glasses (8 ounces each) of water a day. For most healthy people this is adequate. For others it might be more, and for some, perhaps less. Talk to your health care provider for advice.

If you are trying to eat healthy by eating low or nonfat foods do be cautious. When manufacturers decrease the amount of fat in a food, they often increase the sugar content in order to make sure it stays nice and tasty.

Try to make nutritious combinations with your foods. You know that simple carbohydrates and sugars make your blood sugars surge. If you consume foods high in protein with healthy fats and fiber, your blood sugar will not surge. This is important because this combination will prevent those highs and lows in your energy level and it will help you feel full for a longer period of time.

Although we are busy and there just does not seem to be enough time in this world, it is important to prepare healthy snacks. Suggestions would be hard-boiled eggs, healthy fats such as nuts and avocados or vegetables with hummus.

Jennifer Lelwica Buttaccio of Daily Nurse also suggests making this change in your diet slowly. Start making one meal a day sugar free first. As you get accustomed to this and as you start to feel better and gain more energy, you can add more meals to this no sugar plan.

Dr. Veita Bland is a board certified Greensboro physician and hypertension specialist. Dr. Bland’s radio show, “It’s a Matter of Your Health,” can be heard live on Wednesdays, 5:30 p.m. on N.C. A&T State University’s WNAA, 90.1 FM. Listeners may call in and ask questions. The show is replayed on Sirius 142 at 5 p.m. on Wednesdays.

Email Dr. Bland at ideas@blandclinicpa.com.

Cap

Submitted Photo

One of the easiest ways to reduce those sugar cravings is by drinking plenty of water.