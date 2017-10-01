Hip-hop artists Gucci Mane, Migos to headline concert

/ September 29, 2017

Raindrops, droptop, Aggies will be dancing and they won’t stop!

Award winning artists Gucci Mane and Migos will headline the homecoming concert and feature other popular stars.Also performing will be YFN Lucci and DJ Drama. The event takes place at 7 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 7 at the Greensboro Coliseum. Attendees will enjoy a night full of music from these artists, crowd interaction, and a possible VIP meet and greet.

The Homecoming concert is traditionally one of the biggest attractions for the university. Many popular celebrities such as Young Thug, Young MA and Future have agreed to perform at this event in previous years.

“The concert along with the football game increases business approximately 20-30 percent that weekend alone,” said Fred Ali, a local business owner.

The students anticipated the announcement of the performers at the Student University Activities Board block party, in collaboration with the Student Government Association. The two organizations collectively put the line up together, and the students are pleased. “I am in shock that we got Gucci, wow. SGA and SUAB did really well this year,” explained Jenelle Evans, a junior Industrial and Systems student.

Every spring a survey is released for the students to vote on who they would like to see at homecoming. However, the ultimate choice is up to the student leaders.

The event sells out the Greensboro Coliseum annually with a capacity audience of 20,000. In its entirety, N.C. A&T’s homecoming has done a tremendous job with serving all age groups, Aggies or non-Aggies. This year is expected to uphold, if not exceed, the standard set. It is strongly suggested that concert attendees use Uber or carpool due to the predicted traffic.

Admission: Students- $40.50; Public- $59.95+. Purchase Tickets: Brown Hall Ticket Office or online, For more information call: (336) 334-7749

Tiana Acosta is a junior public relations major at N.C. A&T SU from Atlanta, Georgia.