High School Track & Field State Finals

/ May 30, 2017

Share this article:

Kiya Oviosun, a junior track athlete at Southeast Guilford, won gold in the 400m at the State 4A Track and Field Championships. She marked a time of 53.52 seconds. Tamara Clark, a senior All-American sprinter from High Point Central, captured two events winning the 100m and 200m dashes. Clark posted times of 11.72 seconds in the 100 and 23.59 seconds in the 200.

The Hillside (Durham) women claimed the school’s seventh team title in the Outdoor Track & Field Championships, holding off Southeast Raleigh by a 71-65. The Hornets claimed their first title since winning a 3A title in 2005.

The Lady Hornets had two individual event winners on the day. Jessica Wright captured the 300m intermediate hurdles with a time of 42.99 seconds. Her teammate Kayla Beasley won the shot put with a toss of 42’ 10”.

Hillside’s 1600m relay team shattered a state meet record on their way to victory in the race. Emmaya Waters, Alysia Johnson, Ashlan Bowdry and Jessica Wright combined to finish in 3:44.84, crushing the old record of 3:46.56 set by the Parkland (Winston-Salem) relay squad just two years ago.

Isabel Zimmerman was a double-event winner from Reagan (Pfafftown). Zimmerman swept the distance events, winning the 1600m in a time of 5:00.46 and the 3200m in 10:47.88.