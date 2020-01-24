Greensboro's African American Community Newspaper
Reach Us At: (336) 274-6210
Greensboro weather

Friday, January 24, 2020

High School Hoops: Grimsley sweeps HP Central

By Joe Daniels, Sports Director / January 24, 2020

Share this article:

Facebooktwittermail

Grimsley’s Jayah Shannon (#10) scores over High Point Central’s Anna Krajisnik. Photo by Joe Daniels/Carolina Peacemaker

Boys

The Grimsley Whirlies defeated the High Point Central Bison boys Friday night (Jan. 17) by a score of 69-55 in a Metro 4-A Conference match up. Grimsley was led by senior Ahmil Flowers with 14 points and Jayden Watlington added 12 points. They improved to 13-12 overall, 5-3 conference. Tre Hill led Central with 11 points as the Bison fell to 6-16 overall, 0-8 Metro. The Whirlies started fast and led 23-7 early in the second quarter before the Bison narrowed the score 37-23 at half time. Starting the fourth quarter, the Bison trailed by 23 (53-30).

Girls

The Grimsley girls’ varsity basketball team won its home Metro 4-A Conference game against High Point Central by a score of 71-31. Grimsley led at the half 39-19 and the Bison never got closer that 19 points again. They’re 5-11, 1-1 Metro while Central remains winless with a record of 0-16, 0-8.




Advertisement

Latest Headlines

High School Hoops: Grimsley sweeps HP Central

January 24, 2020

“I Am Not My Hair”

January 24, 2020

MLK Breakfast: “The dream is yours”

January 23, 2020

Community receives call to action

January 23, 2020
Read More
Advertisement
Since 1967, the Carolina Peacemaker has served as North Carolina’s leading news weekly with a national reputation. Founded by Dr. John Kilimanjaro, the newspaper is published by Carolina Newspaper, Inc.

Advertise With Us  |  Contact Us  |  Follow Us On Twitter