High Point U to host 2020 Virtual Commencement

/ May 8, 2020

HIGH POINT – High Point University will honor its Class of 2020 seniors during a virtual Commencement ceremony that will take place on Saturday, May 9, at 9 a.m. and can be accessed at http://www.highpoint.edu/commencement/.

“We are experiencing unprecedented times, but that cannot stop us from honoring our seniors for their hard work and dedication over the last four years,” says HPU President Nido Qubein. “While it won’t be the same as HPU’s traditional Commencement ceremony on Roberts Lawn, we are here for our seniors and will honor them during this special time.”

An in-person Commencement ceremony is being planned for August when it is safe to gather together. HPU’s virtual Commencement ceremony will feature a Pomp and Circumstance introduction; a bagpiper; the National Anthem performed by HPU’s Dr. Marc Ashley Foster, chair of the department of music; an invocation by HPU’s Rev. Preston Davis, minister to the university; Words of Commencement by President Qubein; and conferring of degrees with a slide featuring each student.

It is a longstanding tradition for HPU to highlight the accomplishments of seniors as they accept positions with Fortune 500 companies, international service programs, public school systems, top-tier law, medical and graduate school programs, and many other esteemed organizations.

HPU’s Office of Alumni Engagement will provide seniors with a Virtual Life Skills Series – an innovative program created exclusively for the Class of 2020. Sessions will take place during Senior Week leading up to the virtual Commencement ceremony.

This signature series will be broadcast digitally each day featuring notable HPU faculty and staff sharing valuable life skills on topics including preparing oneself for navigating the changing career marketplace; leadership, innovation and values; the power of mentorship; and modeling adaptability and resilience.